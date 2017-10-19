SPORTS

Wooo! Ric Flair and Clyde Drexler to participate in Astros pregame ceremonies this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the last two games of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park, the Astros are bringing out some familiar faces for pregame ceremonies.

During Game 6, Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

If the Astros advance to Game 7, the originator of the famous "Wooo!" and pro wrestler Ric Flair is set to call "play ball!" via video message. Ric Flair's "Wooo!" has become synonymous with right fielder Josh Reddick.

The Astros trail the New York Yankees 3-2 in the best of seven series.


