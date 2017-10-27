Wives of former Astros share secrets to lasting marriages

Astros pitcher Roger Clemens has been married to his wife Debbie for over 30 years. What's their secret to such a long and happy marriage?"I think its love, you know I think love always wins," said Debbie.Geoff Blum and his wife Kory have been married nearly 17 years and relocated several times with their family."The moving around takes its toll, and it really takes its toll. It takes a really special woman and really great relationship to make it work," said Kory.Rule number one for both women when their husbands were playing baseball was the two week rule."Roger and I never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other because our marriage still had to be nurtured," said Debbie."I can't control what goes on in baseball. None of us can," said Blum.She says focusing on their faith strengthened their marriage."Definitely putting the lord first in our relationship and letting everything else fall into place," said Blum.Debbie treated her home like a business and took care of everything, especially during post-season because it required 100 percent dedication."His heart was in it and that's what he wanted to be doing, so that was our job, our job was to take care of problems and run everything else," said Debbie.Kory says to look up to other women to improve yourself as a wife and mother."Patty Biggio, Liz Osmus, Cara Berkman, Nicole Oswolt, sweet Tracy Stenton, who is no longer with us, and Jennifer Everett. They're all incredible women who taught me so much about being a wife in this game," said Kory.Debbie says mutual support strengthens a relationship, especially since now her career as a designer is front and center."We're kinda doing a little bit of role reversal and then he's also supporting me in the things I want to do," said Debbie. "I am now taking him to jewelry shows and he's holding my jewelry."