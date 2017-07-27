Live Broadcast
SPORTS
Who will the Texans face? Take a look at the 2017 schedule
Take a look at the Texans 2017 NFL schedule. (KTRK)
KTRK
Thursday, July 27, 2017 04:49PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Wondering who the Houston Texans will face this season? Take a look at the video above for a look at the 2017 season.
Related Topics:
sports
Houston Texans
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
