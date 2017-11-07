WORLD SERIES

COAST TO COAST: Where the Astros have been since the World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From coast to coast, Astros fever is spreading across the country.

The World Series winners have been racking up their frequent flier miles as team members crisscross the nation for talk show appearances, charity events and big parade appearances.

Here's a timeline of where the Astros have popped up since winning their first MLB championship last week:

Wed., Nov. 1, 2017: Los Angeles
The Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the World Series.

Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017: New York City
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made his way to Rockefeller Center and appeared on "The Tonight Show," sharing with Jimmy Fallon his love for Houston, especially after Hurricane Harvey.

Fri., Nov. 3, 2017: Houston
After talking via video with Carson Daly on "Today," Carlos Correa appeared in one of the biggest events this city has ever seen: the World Series victory parade downtown.

Later that evening, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Jake Marisnick were caught partying at Clé Houston with Paul Wall and Travis Scott.

Sat., Nov 4, 2017: Orlando
If you thought the excitement of Houston's World Series parade couldn't be topped, the Walt Disney World Resort took a swing and hit a home run when it featured the Astros' Altuve, Correa and George Springer on a parade float at the Magic Kingdom.

Meanwhile in Houston...
McCullers and his wife gave back to some four-legged friends in need when they appeared at a "Houston Pets Alive!" adoption event on Stella Link.

Live from New York!
Altuve and Springer migrated north from Disney World and met with Bregman at Rockefeller Center before surprising comedian Leslie Jones on "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update. They made her an honorary Astros fan.

Sun., Nov 5, 2017: Houston
Springer, donning a Houston Texans jersey, was at the game against the Colts. He brought the World Series trophy to show alongside Joe Musgrove, Chris Devenski and Tyler White.

Then, the trophy made its way to the Houston Rockets game against the Utah Jazz, where pitcher Dallas Keuchel showed it off to those rowdy basketball fans.

Mon., Nov. 6, 2017: New York City
Bregman kept up with the Astros' busy media appearances with a stop at "Good Morning America," where he told Robin Roberts about the surreal feeling of life after winning a World Series.

On the other side of the country...
Correa and new fiancé, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, traveled to see Jimmy Kimmel and appear on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Hollywood, California, where the pair joked about whether the 5 foot 6 Jose Altuve was able to get on any Disney World rides after their big parade Saturday.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsentertainmentHouston Astrosworld seriesDisney WorldbaseballMLBgood morning americajimmy kimmelHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros' Carlos Correa appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates big win by helping animals
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
10 things revealed in Alex Bregman's AMA
More world series
SPORTS
Texans considered calling Colin Kaepernick for QB
Rockets gift tickets and gear to young fan with cancer
Texans talked about adding Colin Kaepernick after Deshaun Watson injury
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
More Sports
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Humble ISD hopes to reopen Kingwood HS by March
Show More
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
HPD: Girl pistol-whipped after domestic disturbance
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
More News
Top Video
CARPOOL ETIQUETTE: Tips for your group ride to work
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
More Video