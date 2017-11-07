HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From coast to coast, Astros fever is spreading across the country.
The World Series winners have been racking up their frequent flier miles as team members crisscross the nation for talk show appearances, charity events and big parade appearances.
Here's a timeline of where the Astros have popped up since winning their first MLB championship last week:
Wed., Nov. 1, 2017: Los Angeles
The Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the World Series.
Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017: New York City
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made his way to Rockefeller Center and appeared on "The Tonight Show," sharing with Jimmy Fallon his love for Houston, especially after Hurricane Harvey.
Fri., Nov. 3, 2017: Houston
After talking via video with Carson Daly on "Today," Carlos Correa appeared in one of the biggest events this city has ever seen: the World Series victory parade downtown.
Later that evening, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Jake Marisnick were caught partying at Clé Houston with Paul Wall and Travis Scott.
Sat., Nov 4, 2017: Orlando
If you thought the excitement of Houston's World Series parade couldn't be topped, the Walt Disney World Resort took a swing and hit a home run when it featured the Astros' Altuve, Correa and George Springer on a parade float at the Magic Kingdom.
Meanwhile in Houston...
McCullers and his wife gave back to some four-legged friends in need when they appeared at a "Houston Pets Alive!" adoption event on Stella Link.
Live from New York!
Altuve and Springer migrated north from Disney World and met with Bregman at Rockefeller Center before surprising comedian Leslie Jones on "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update. They made her an honorary Astros fan.
Sun., Nov 5, 2017: Houston
Springer, donning a Houston Texans jersey, was at the game against the Colts. He brought the World Series trophy to show alongside Joe Musgrove, Chris Devenski and Tyler White.
Then, the trophy made its way to the Houston Rockets game against the Utah Jazz, where pitcher Dallas Keuchel showed it off to those rowdy basketball fans.
Mon., Nov. 6, 2017: New York City
Bregman kept up with the Astros' busy media appearances with a stop at "Good Morning America," where he told Robin Roberts about the surreal feeling of life after winning a World Series.
On the other side of the country...
Correa and new fiancé, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, traveled to see Jimmy Kimmel and appear on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Hollywood, California, where the pair joked about whether the 5 foot 6 Jose Altuve was able to get on any Disney World rides after their big parade Saturday.
