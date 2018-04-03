  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
SPORTS

How much is your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in

EMBED </>More Videos

How much money does Astros memorabilia fetch? Collector weighs in (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many Houstonians have been collecting memorabilia since the Astros won the World Series.

But do you know how much its worth?

We met up with collector Todd Nelkin to find out.

"Anything is worth what someone will pay for it," Nelkin laughed.

He said sport memorabilia is all about exclusivity. So, the fewer there are of something, the more it's worth.

"The Dodger towels that they handed out at their World Series games go for about $30 or $40 a towel," he explained. "The Astros towels go about $15 to $20. You would think the Astros would be worth more than the Dodgers."

The same goes for newspapers from the morning after the World Series win.

"For the LA papers, about $15 each," he said.

As for the Houston papers, he said, "There are a lot of them. 'The Chronicle' kept those presses running. Right now, they are about $5 each."

RELATED: Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener

EMBED More News Videos

Astros merchandise going fast as home opener approaches

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBworld seriesshoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Scott Brooks says James Harden a worthy MVP, but so is LeBron James
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Show More
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
More News
Top Video
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More Video