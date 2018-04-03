EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3293889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros merchandise going fast as home opener approaches

Many Houstonians have been collecting memorabilia since the Astros won the World Series.But do you know how much its worth?We met up with collector Todd Nelkin to find out."Anything is worth what someone will pay for it," Nelkin laughed.He said sport memorabilia is all about exclusivity. So, the fewer there are of something, the more it's worth."The Dodger towels that they handed out at their World Series games go for about $30 or $40 a towel," he explained. "The Astros towels go about $15 to $20. You would think the Astros would be worth more than the Dodgers."The same goes for newspapers from the morning after the World Series win."For the LA papers, about $15 each," he said.As for the Houston papers, he said, "There are a lot of them. 'The Chronicle' kept those presses running. Right now, they are about $5 each."