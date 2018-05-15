HOUSTON ROCKETS

What you need to know about Rockets player Chris Paul

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here are a few things you should know about the Rockets' point guard Chris Paul:
  • Paul is a 6-foot-tall point guard.
  • He played two years at Wake Forest University before entering the NBA Draft.
  • Paul was a first round draft pick in 2005.
  • He is a 9-time all NBA player and 9-time all defensive team member.

  • Believe it or not, Paul has never been to a conference finals.
  • Paul averages 18.7 points a game.
  • And something you may not have known, but Paul is really into bowling.
