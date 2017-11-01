What it takes to be a high school baseball star

The Astros already broke the record for the most home runs in a World Series. They've hit 22 in the first five games, but scoring home runs is just the beginning of what it takes to be a baseball player.Pros like starting pitcher Justin Verlander got their start playing baseball in high school. At Houston ISD's Bellaire High School, their coach and players shared their tricks of the trade.The sound of a bat hitting a ball and reaching a glove is just the beginning of what goes into being a baseball player at Bellaire High School."Our guys take a lot of pride in not only picking up the bats and picking up the balls, but every day, we're up here at 6:15 a.m. In fact, our trainers are the same trainers that train Correa and Bregman and a lot of other players," says head baseball coach Nick Ozuna.Senior pitcher Dylan Zisman practices six days a week multiple times per day."I'm throwing on the mounds over there. Taking ground balls, PFP - pitcher fielder practice. Running, weightlifting in the mornings two or three times a week," says Zisman.Junior second baseman Kyle Biederman says building stamina is a must."Just being in shape helps a lot. A lot of running, sprints," says Biederman.Sophomore shortstop Sebastian Trinidad says being quick on your feet and knowing your range helps."In the infield, you need good reaction to the sides," adds Trinidad.Drill after drill, hitting to the outfield, covering the bases, making the out; coach Ozuna says his guys learn a lot on the field, but they're also learning by watching the Astros this season - especially their mental game and perseverance."I also think they see that they never give up. The never die attitude. They're never out of the game. They're always pressing forward," says Ozuna.For Zisman and Biederman, they learned the most for Jose Altuve."I came into high school at 5' 6", 105 pounds. I understand what it's like to be a small guy on a big crew, and it just brings respect to who he is as a player and a person," explains Zisman.And for Trinidad, whose family moved him to Houston from Puerto Rico last year so that he could have a chance at a future in baseball, the player he looks up to is probably obvious."My favorite player is Carlos Correa, and I believe we will win," says Trinidad of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got