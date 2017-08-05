What is 'JH-Town Weekend'? Fans weigh in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Earlier this week, Houston Rockets star and soon-to-be doubloon diver James Harden announced a weekend-long event dedicated to "the city."
Dubbed JH-Town Weekend, a teaser posted to his official social media feeds offered little about what the event includes.
This is for the city! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/vcHVvntKUh— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 1, 2017
We know that it's on August 18-20, it will take place at Tudor Fieldhouse at Rice University, and it will include "celebrity friends and family."
Whether there is any fan involvement is still a mystery, although the 30-second clip concludes with "Get Locked In."
At this point, it's a guessing game on what folks in Houston can expect from this Harden-hosted event.
@tmgoco idk what this is but let's go— tg (@Gocopuffs) August 1, 2017
Bro what is this?!! @leo281htown— CA3 (@CiscoArocha) August 1, 2017
Need more details bro— Jacob G. Buckets (@JacobG4711) August 1, 2017
Off the bat, Harden appears to be showing his appreciation to the city that he has called home since 2012. It's also a city that he'll have to cherish through 2023 thanks to a record contract extension.
The video also gives a nod to rapper and Houston-native Travis Scott by using his single "Butterfly Effect."
As the mystery looms large for the general public, we looked to fans for predictions and to see what they want out of the event.
One Twitter user went simple with his prediction, foreseeing a pickup game and a performance by Scott.
Basketball game and a @trvisXX performance— HECTOR GARZA (@therealhectorg) August 1, 2017
A check of comments to Harden's Instagram post of the announcement showed fans are predicting a special guest, one that has clamored for a relocation to Houston.
"I got a feeling that Melo will also be in attendance," said Instagram user "sotoeromares," who alluded to current New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. That sentiment is repeated by users in the comments.
Over on Facebook, users expressed a desire to keep several people away, including a famous reality television family.
"All the Houston legends," David Quevedo requested on our page. "And no kardashians allowed."
"No Drake please," added Chris Gomez, who referenced the Canadian rapper's recent frivolities during his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend.
However, another user, Osvaldo Cervantes, believes the one-time "Degrassi" star will make it.
"Oh he will be here for sure he loves houston," he replied.
While it wasn't a response to JH-Town Weekend, another Facebook user wanted more out of Harden in a critique of his play from this past playoffs.
"For James to show up to game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals and play with some heart!" said J.C. Abarca.
It's anyone's guess as to what this event will include. Still, there will be three days' worth of Harden and Houston over this weekend.
At least we have one guest that is likely to show. New Rockets point guard Chris Paul summed up JH-Town Weekend with only one approving reply on Instagram: a fist emoji.
ABC13 is keeping an eye on the event. We will give you details once they become available.
