HOUSTON ROCKETS

What is 'JH-Town Weekend'? Fans weigh in

EMBED </>More Videos

What is JH-Town Weekend? Fans weigh in (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Earlier this week, Houston Rockets star and soon-to-be doubloon diver James Harden announced a weekend-long event dedicated to "the city."

Dubbed JH-Town Weekend, a teaser posted to his official social media feeds offered little about what the event includes.


We know that it's on August 18-20, it will take place at Tudor Fieldhouse at Rice University, and it will include "celebrity friends and family."
Whether there is any fan involvement is still a mystery, although the 30-second clip concludes with "Get Locked In."

At this point, it's a guessing game on what folks in Houston can expect from this Harden-hosted event.


Off the bat, Harden appears to be showing his appreciation to the city that he has called home since 2012. It's also a city that he'll have to cherish through 2023 thanks to a record contract extension.

The video also gives a nod to rapper and Houston-native Travis Scott by using his single "Butterfly Effect."

As the mystery looms large for the general public, we looked to fans for predictions and to see what they want out of the event.

One Twitter user went simple with his prediction, foreseeing a pickup game and a performance by Scott.



A check of comments to Harden's Instagram post of the announcement showed fans are predicting a special guest, one that has clamored for a relocation to Houston.


"I got a feeling that Melo will also be in attendance," said Instagram user "sotoeromares," who alluded to current New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. That sentiment is repeated by users in the comments.

Over on Facebook, users expressed a desire to keep several people away, including a famous reality television family.



"All the Houston legends," David Quevedo requested on our page. "And no kardashians allowed."

"No Drake please," added Chris Gomez, who referenced the Canadian rapper's recent frivolities during his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend.

However, another user, Osvaldo Cervantes, believes the one-time "Degrassi" star will make it.

"Oh he will be here for sure he loves houston," he replied.

281 to my city: Drake brings star-studded appreciation week to Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Drake begins HAW at Emancipation Park.



While it wasn't a response to JH-Town Weekend, another Facebook user wanted more out of Harden in a critique of his play from this past playoffs.

"For James to show up to game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals and play with some heart!" said J.C. Abarca.

It's anyone's guess as to what this event will include. Still, there will be three days' worth of Harden and Houston over this weekend.

At least we have one guest that is likely to show. New Rockets point guard Chris Paul summed up JH-Town Weekend with only one approving reply on Instagram: a fist emoji.

ABC13 is keeping an eye on the event. We will give you details once they become available.
Adidas creates new Lifestyle Collection for James Harden

EMBED More News Videos

Adidas creates new Lifestyle Collection for James Harden

What can James Harden buy in Houston with his contract money?
EMBED More News Videos

What James Harden can buy with his contract money

James Harden inks 4-year contract extension with Rockets, richest in NBA history

EMBED More News Videos

James Harden signed a four-year extension to his contract with the Houston Rockets.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsrice universityentertainmentNBAbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Beverley says he wanted trade out of Houston to showcase his skills
Hakeem Olajuwon impressed by today's African NBA stars
Hakeem Olajuwon's basketball camp is a dream come true for English club
Hakeem Olajuwon eyes potential ownership stake in Rockets
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Altuve back from brief rest as Astros host Jays
Astros C Evan Gattis says backswing to head left him with concussion
Nine-run fourth propels Houston to 16-7 win over Toronto
Jets sign DL Devon Still
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston man driven to Louisiana to be killed
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Experts: William Reece fits 'serial killer' profile
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
Operation Backpack collects 201k school supplies
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
Show More
Police: NU professor suspected of murder arrested
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Ex-cop accused in deadly DWI crash found dead
Former Cy-Fair teacher gets 8 years for sex with student
Coaches push back against home school students in sports
More News
Top Video
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Experts: William Reece fits 'serial killer' profile
Coaches push back against home school students in sports
Operation Backpack collects 201k school supplies
More Video