SPORTS

WATCH: Basketball game highlights touching human connection

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania --
Two men playing basketball in a neighborhood park may sound simple and seemingly uneventful.

However, there was something compelling about a moment that led one father to record the moment.

John Crichton sent the video to Action News, writing: "Hey guys. I know this may not be a big news story but it should be. We should all follow the lead of these two gentlemen... Random connection that should be shared a million times. We should all follow their lead."

Crichton says the moment struck him -- two strangers at different stages of life connecting in a seemingly basic game of basketball.

The Philadelphia police officer took to social media to find out who these men were and to share the beauty and simplicity of the moment.

As it turns out, the younger man is Aaron Banks, who works for Woods Services, which helps people with disabilities and complex needs.

Gary Bloom, the older gentleman, says he had the basketball and the two played a few rounds of horse.

Gary, a lawyer in Fairless Hills, says he often goes to Mayors Playground to get some exercise, and explains their moment like this: it was a nice, pleasant occasion.

He also gets a chuckle that some who have viewed the video are noting they're different races.

He says it just doesn't matter. "We truly enjoyed each other."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
SPONSORED: The Houston Dash
Morton strikes out 10 to help Astros stop Yankees, 2-1
George Springer helps open refurbished field in Spring Branch
Morton's 10 strikeouts lead Astros to win vs. Yankees
More Sports
Top Stories
Flipped big rigs make big mess for morning rush hour
Man shot to death inside parking garage in west Houston
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Plan to put Houston freeways underground raises flooding concern
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
New art popping up around Baytown
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Grandmother claims baby dropped off at Houston Fire station
Show More
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase
'Dancing with the Stars' All-Athletes season kicks off
Time-saving beauty tips to speed up your morning routine
Injured HPD officers say city is denying needed medical benefits
More News