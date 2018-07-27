HOUSTON ASTROS

Thank you: Veteran surprised with free car at Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros hosted 500 veterans for the Houston Area Chevy Dealers' Military Appreciation Night on Friday, as they began their series against the Texas Rangers.

One veteran in particular had a special moment. Retired SSgt. Garth Roe threw out the first pitch, and a little more was added.

Along with throwing out the first pitch, Roe was surprised with a Chevrolet Cruze free of charge. He was also honored as a Chevrolet Everyday Hero.
"This presentation and event is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. It takes great partners like the GallantFew, the Houston Astros and our local Chevy dealerships to help take care of our brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so they can continue to help veterans in need," said Craig Deserf, president of the Houston Area Chevy Dealers.

Roe joined the United States Marine Corps in 2005 and served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He suffered injuries during his time in Afghanistan.
