It was a big win for Houston's Emery/Weiner baseball team as they rallied from behind to beat Fort Worth Christian to win the TAPPS division II state title at Concordia University.Thursday night, the Jaguars were down to their last two outs, trailing by a run, until Jacob Drevinksi changed everything.He drove in two runs. Emery/Weiner added one more to hold on to win 6-4.The path to the championship was paved two nights ago when Emery/Weiner had a huge win that many didn't expect to happen.The team was victorious over Second Baptist School, the team led by former Houston Astros player Lance Berkman.Second Baptist won the TAPPS state championship last year and was a favorite to win this year.Congratulations to the Jaguars on their win and Cinderella story!