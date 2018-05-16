SPORTS
espn

Ump leaves game after taking Shohei Ohtani foul ball off mask

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Home plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Houston Astros after a foul ball from Shohei Ohtani hit him in the mask.

Culbreth left in the third inning Tuesday night.

Ohtani's foul off a 99-mph fastball from Gerrit Cole made an audible hit on the mask of Culbreth, who was visibly shaken. Culbreth grabbed on to Houston catcher Brian McCann, and the Angels' training staff immediately came out to help.

Culbreth eventually walked off the field. The 55-year-old ump has been in the majors since 1993, appearing in two World Series and calling many playoff games.

CB Bucknor moved from second base to replace Culbreth behind the plate. Los Angeles led Houston 2-0.

Related Video
Ump leaves game after foul tip from Ohtani
Ump leaves game after foul tip from Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits a foul ball that hits home plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth on the mask and would leave the game.
Related Topics:
sportsespnfieldin culbrethmlbhouston astroslos angeles angelsumpire
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Altuve's late 3-run double propels Astros past Angels, 5-3
Mike D'Antoni says Rockets need to ignore noise, stick with their game
Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities
What you need to know about Rockets player Chris Paul
More Sports
Top Stories
4-year-old boy shot during brawl at Houston apartment complex
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Alief students can embrace future careers at new center
Residents hold vigil to remember City Council member
Show More
Buc-ee's beaver mascot at center of federal lawsuit
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Like a 'Bombshell': Houston bar brawl sends chairs flying
'Most wanted' list of RodeoHouston 2019 performers
More News