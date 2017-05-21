NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --Texas Southern is headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament after defeating Alabama State 4-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
The Tigers have won the SWAC title two out of the last three seasons.
BSB: @TXSOTigers are your 2017 SWAC Baseball Champions! TXSO 4, @BamaStateBB 2 (13) #SWACBSB17 pic.twitter.com/C5csaGL6PQ— The SWAC (@theswac) May 21, 2017
SWAC CHAMPS!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 21, 2017
Texas Southern claims the AQ in a 13-inning thriller... The Tigers are heading back to the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/j1ZG7TVHCz