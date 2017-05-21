SWAC CHAMPS!



Texas Southern claims the AQ in a 13-inning thriller... The Tigers are heading back to the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/j1ZG7TVHCz — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 21, 2017

Texas Southern is headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament after defeating Alabama State 4-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.The Tigers have won the SWAC title two out of the last three seasons.