TSU defeats Alabama State in 13 innings to win SWAC baseball championship

Texas Southern defeated Alabama State to win the SWAC baseball championship. (Texas Southern University Athletics)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Texas Southern is headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament after defeating Alabama State 4-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

The Tigers have won the SWAC title two out of the last three seasons.
