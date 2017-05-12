Top 5 Houston sports collapses

After a tough loss last night, we are taking a look at some of the other heartbreaking sports moments for Houstonians.Here are the top five Houston sports collapses of all-time.#5This was supposed to be the Rockets' year. James Harden has been on fire all season, so Houston fans were expecting great things.But after letting game five slip away in San Antonio, the Rockets returned to Houston for a must-win game. The Rockets got crushed 114-75.#4The University of Houston faced off with Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl in 1979.The world hadn't yet been introduced to the come-back ability of Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana, but they were about to.The Cougars were leading Notre Dame with 7:37 left in the game when things started to go bad.Notre Dame blocked a punt for a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion. Montana then led the Fighting Irish to a touchdown.The score was 34-28 when the Irish scored a touchdown with no time left on the clock. Notre Dame won 35 to 34.#3October 12, 1980, the Houston Astros faced the Philadelphia Phillies in game five of the National League Championship Series.The Astros took a 5-2 lead into the 8th inning. With Astros' ace Nolan Ryan on the hill, Houston fans were just six outs away from going to the World Series for the first time.The Phillies rallied with a series of infield hits and walk to put up five runs. The Phillies went on to win the game 8-7.#2Houston sports fans still had not experienced a national championship of any kind when the University of Houston Cougars faced off with the North Carolina State Wolfpack for the 1983 NCAA basketball championship.Led by Hakeem Olujawan, the Cougars nickname was "Phi Slama Jama" because of the teams dunking ability.Houston was a favorite in the final match-up, but it was a last second dunk by Wolfpack Lorenzo Charles which that crushed the hopes of Houston fans and gave North Carolina State the win, 54-52.#1For die-hard Houston football fans, the number one sports collapse of all-time is still hard to talk about. The Houston Oilers faced the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 AFC wild-card game.The Oilers were up 35-3. The Bills, led by backup quarterback Frank Reich, and without their star running back, Thurman Thomas, mounted a huge rally and tied the game at 38.The game went into overtime and Houston got the ball first. Oiler quarterback Warren Moon threw an interception and the Bills kicked a 32-yard field goal to win the game, 41-38.