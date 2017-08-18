HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --He's one of the most dominant players on the basketball court, and now James Harden is a hero for hundreds of kids across the Houston area.
To kick off his JH-Town Weekend, Harden hosted a backpack and school supply giveaway for 150 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.
After meeting the Rockets superstar, the students left with a smile on their face, and most importantly, supplies to start the new year.
RELATED: What is JH-Town Weekend? Fans weigh in
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff