He's one of the most dominant players on the basketball court, and now James Harden is a hero for hundreds of kids across the Houston area.To kick off his JH-Town Weekend, Harden hosted a backpack and school supply giveaway for 150 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.After meeting the Rockets superstar, the students left with a smile on their face, and most importantly, supplies to start the new year.