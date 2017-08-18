SPORTS

Tools to succeed: James Harden gives out school supplies to kids in Houston

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div></div>
HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --
He's one of the most dominant players on the basketball court, and now James Harden is a hero for hundreds of kids across the Houston area.

To kick off his JH-Town Weekend, Harden hosted a backpack and school supply giveaway for 150 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.

After meeting the Rockets superstar, the students left with a smile on their face, and most importantly, supplies to start the new year.

RELATED: What is JH-Town Weekend? Fans weigh in
EMBED More News Videos

What is JH-Town Weekend? Fans weigh in


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
James Harden completes #DriveByDunkChallenge
HE SAID YES! Cubs fan has sweet marriage proposal to player
Vote: Which NBA player is the best social media follow?
Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
Mom charged with murder in crash that killed young son
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
Show More
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
American man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 person in custody after police chase in NW Houston
Steve Bannon out at White House
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Back to school for Houston area students
Elvis Presley through the years
Lawsuit: Rodent baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
More Photos