SPORTS

Houston junior wheelchair basketball team wins national championship

TIRR wheelchair basketball team headed to national championship. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's very own junior wheelchair basketball team is showing everyone that there's no limitations in life after winning a national championship!

The TIRR Memorial Hermann Junior Hotwheels Basketball Team defeated the Blazesports Jr. Hawks 62-56 on Sunday in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's National Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

The team entered the competition as the number one seed in their division.

It took a lot of work to repeat their national title success. They defeated three teams from across the nation to reach the championship.

They last won a National Championship Title in 2015.

All the members on this all-star team are area middle school and high school students with physical disabilities.

On the team are Peter and Aaron Berry. You may recall, they are the brothers who lost their parents in a fatal car crash in 2011, leaving them paraplegics.

Congratulations to everyone on the team!
