Three players to watch in Texans playoff start

How could we start a playoff preview without Brock Osweiler? Back in the lineup just in time for his first career playoff start, Osweiler promises to have more fun this time around. The Texans can win if Brock eliminates turnovers and gets the offense into the proper play at the line of scrimmage. Protecting Osweiler might be the single biggest key to beating Oakland.I'll go with all of the Texans linebackers for "player" number two. 2nd team All Pro honors for Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus AND Benardrick McKinney prove the Texans have the best group in the NFL. Shut down the run game and pressure first time starter Connor Cook. Antonio Smith told us this week, if we make any offense one dimensional, we win.The third player to watch is Lamar Miller. No one has done more for the Texans offense. Over 1,000 yards rushing and good success against Oakland in the regular season. Feed him the ball. Miller should be fresh and ready to make an impact. The third playoff win in franchise history is only four quarters away.