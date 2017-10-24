HOUSTON ASTROS

'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium

Going to the World Series is a dream come true for the Astros, says Lance McCullers, Jr. (left).

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Before participating in the World Series Workout Day, the Houston Astros spoke to the media from the Dugout Club at Dodger Stadium.

It's just a little over 24 hours before the 2017 World Series opens on primetime TV at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series between the Houston Astros and the Dodgers begins Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time.

"It's not good enough just to be here," George Springer says
George Springer says, "We want to accomplish something."

Jose Altuve speaks about ride to World Series
Jose Altuve speaks about ride to World Series


The Astros and Dodgers have played more than 700 times, more than any pair of teams to meet in the World Series. They've played so often, some fans say this feels more like an NL Championship Series than a World Series.

The Astros are aiming for their first World Series championship. They've never even won a Series game, getting swept by the White Sox in 2005 in their only previous appearance.

The Dodgers are making their first World Series appearance since 1988, when Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser and Tommy Lasorda helped LA beat Oakland.

Astros rallied by city recovering from Harvey
"The whole city has really embraced us, whether they were affected by the flood or not," Justin Verlander said.

Carlos Correa: California heat is no match for the Astros
Carlos Correa talks about his father and how the heat during Game 1 will feel a lot like his native Puerto Rico.



A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Bailey goes one-on-one with Astros' Chris Devenski.

Marwin Gonzalez talks about Astros' appearance at World Series

