The Houston Texans have signed free agent quarterback Josh Johnson and released Matt McGloin.The moves come a day after coach Bill O'Brien said they had discussed the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick in the wake of a season-ending knee injury to rookie Deshaun Watson.Instead of adding Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who began the protest movement by kneeling during the national anthem last season, Houston chose Johnson to be its third quarterback.The 31-year-old Johnson has been with the Giants, Bills, Colts and 49ers over the past three seasons, but hasn't appeared in a game since he played two for the Bengals in 2013. He spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay where he appeared in 26 games from 2008-11.McGloin was signed on Friday to be Houston's third quarterback behind Tom Savage and T.J. Yates, but was inactive on Sunday.