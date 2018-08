EMBED >More News Videos Newly-paid Bernardrick McKinney emerges as Texans leader

It was a rainy Friday for the Texans at the Greenbrier. Due to the weather, the practice was originally expected to be short, but the session was ultimately extendedEven though it's training camp, players can still joke around a bit. At the end of practice, several players had fun in the rain, diving and acting like they were 10 years old again.Head coach Bill O'Brien said it is vital for players to practice in these elements.