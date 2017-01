The Houston Texans have announced that they are mutually parting ways with Offensive Coordinator George Godsey."I'm grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years," said Head Coach Bill O'Brien. "I wish him nothing but the best in the future."Godsey just finished his second season as offensive coordinator with the Texans.He served as the quarterbacks coach in 2014 and coached with O'Brien at Georgia Tech.