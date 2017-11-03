SPORTS

Texans owner Bob McNair deposed in Kaepernick collusion case against NFL

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL, a league source told ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also will be deposed. According to reports by ABC News, McNair and other owners were selected for depositions based on their public statements about either Kaepernick or sideline protests during the national anthem.

A court filing claims the NFL and its owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

Kaepernick drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice.

Last week, McNair came under fire after he was quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

"I regret that I used that expression. I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players," McNair said in a statement.
Information from ESPN.com was used in this report.

