Former Texan Andre Johnson nearly skipped ceremony over Bob McNair's comments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson nearly skipped his own Ring of Honor ceremony last November after inflammatory comments made by the team's owner Bob McNair.

McNair took flack over comments he said to other NFL owners regarding league-wide player protests.

"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair was quoted as saying in an ESPN The Magazine report.

RELATED: Texans' McNair on anthem protest: Can't have inmates running prison

McNair apologized soon after the quote was released, but since told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he regrets the apology.

READ MORE: 'The main thing I regret is apologizing': Texans owner Bob McNair on 'inmates running the prison' comment

Nevertheless, Johnson revealed his feelings about McNair's comments and the near-absence of his honor to former teammate Arian Foster, who had No. 80 on his "Now What?" podcast.

"I wouldn't say it surprised me but I just didn't like it," Johnson told Foster. "It was, it was real touchy with me. I even thought about not doing the ring ceremony."

Eyewitness News reached out to the Texans for their thoughts about Johnson's comments. The team said they do not have a comment.

You can listen to the full podcast episode featuring Johnson here.
