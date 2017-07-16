SPORTS

Texans' D'Onta Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges in Austin

University of Texas police said they arrested D'Onta Foreman overnight outside a dorm building. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
D'Onta Foreman, the Houston Texans third-round pick from the University of Texas, was arrested Sunday on gun and marijuana charges.

University of Texas police said officers smelled marijuana coming from three occupied vehicles around 12:24 a.m., near the San Jacinto residence hall at the campus in Austin.

After a search, they allegedly found a gun in one of the vehicles. Police said Foreman was identified as the owner of the gun, and booked into Travis County Jail.

Six other men were cited and released for possession of marijuana.

None of the men were believed to have any affiliation with the University of Texas, police said.

The Houston Texans said in a statement that it was aware of the situation, and was gathering more information.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
