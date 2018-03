Houston Texans cheerleaders teamed up with Meals on Wheels to deliver meals to seniors across Houston.The cheerleaders delivered the meals in Houston's famous art cars."It's really fantastic. Normally it's just another guy, like me, coming by and saying here's your food for today," Hal Molitor said.A lot of seniors are still in need because of Hurricane Harvey.Organizers of the event said Meals on Wheels feed 4,200 seniors in the area.