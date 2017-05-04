SPORTS

Teen with cerebral palsy meets Yankees thanks to classmates

By
BRONX, New York --
A high school senior from North Carolina, a die hard Yankees fan with cerebral palsy, fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams Wednesday night.

He wanted to go to a Yankees game and, thanks to his classmates, he finally did.

Christian Heavner could have gone anywhere on earth.

But he was right where he wanted to be, on the field at Yankee Stadium, hanging out with the guys.

Brett Gardner and Chase Headley stopped by to say "hello." And so did Didi Gregorious and Adam Warren.

Just about all of the baby bombers came over during batting practice, where Christian looked on from the big screen in center, and from right there on the field and got autographs, and got so much more.

Christian sat there in the afternoon sun on the field and took it all in: the sounds and the love.

Cerebral palsy, it seems, limits Christian's mobility, but not his gratitude.

"It means the world to me. I've wanted to do this since I was a little boy, I appreciate it," he said.
