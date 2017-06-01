SPORTS

College baseball team shares special handshake with bat boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Baseball player performs incredible handshake with bat boy. (KTRK)

In sports, celebrating with your team after a big play or win is a given.

East Tennessee State University's Aaron Maher shared an incredible moment with the team's bat boy.


Maher and the boy exchanged a handshake that featured hand claps, dance moves and a toss in the air.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsportsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
These wild NBA handshakes give everyone something to cheer about
Mr. Met fired after flipping off fan at game
Carson Wentz tweet gets student out of final exam
Venus Williams drops hints that Serena is expecting a girl
More Sports
Top Stories
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Community leaders call for end to Al Green threats
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Man faces charges in fight against Fifth Ward church fence
First responders to give out smoke detectors in Tamina
Gunfire, blasts hit Philippine casino; terror ties doubted
Show More
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
How will withdrawal from Paris accord impact climate?
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
Politicians criticize U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
More News
Top Video
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Man faces charges in fight against Fifth Ward church fence
Study: Houston's parks not accessible to all
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
More Video