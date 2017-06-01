Today's Top Stories
SPORTS
College baseball team shares special handshake with bat boy
Baseball player performs incredible handshake with bat boy. (KTRK)
KTRK
Thursday, June 01, 2017 06:53PM
In sports, celebrating with your team after a big play or win is a given.
East Tennessee State University's Aaron Maher shared an incredible moment with the team's bat boy.
Maher and the boy exchanged a handshake that featured hand claps, dance moves and a toss in the air.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
