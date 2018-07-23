HOUSTON ASTROS

StubHub teams up with Astros to offer tips to fans

EMBED </>More Videos

The best ways to experience Minute Maid Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friendly tips can never be a bad thing. StubHub has teamed up with the Astros to give fans advice on the best experience possible at Minute Maid Park.

If you're eager to catch a foul ball, look to sit in either sections 106-114 or sections 124-132. A great view of the stadium can be seen from the Lexus Field Club.

Looking for a bite to eat? The best place to be is Torchy's Tacos in centerfield. If you want to get your tan on, sit near the first base side during a day game.

Looking to catch a selfie for your social media? Look no further than home run alley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrossportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Roberto Osuna addresses Astros in closed-door meeting
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News