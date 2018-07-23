StubHub teams up with Astros to offer tips to fans

Friendly tips can never be a bad thing. StubHub has teamed up with the Astros to give fans advice on the best experience possible at Minute Maid Park.If you're eager to catch a foul ball, look to sit in either sections 106-114 or sections 124-132. A great view of the stadium can be seen from the Lexus Field Club.Looking for a bite to eat? The best place to be is Torchy's Tacos in centerfield. If you want to get your tan on, sit near the first base side during a day game.Looking to catch a selfie for your social media? Look no further than home run alley.