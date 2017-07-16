SPORTS

Sports talk veteran Lance Zierlein explains why he decided to call it quits

Sports talk Lance Zierlein explains why he decided to quit (KTRK)

Ken Hoffman | Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hosting a sports talk show in a major market like Houston, with winning teams in all three major sports, is a dream job. And hosting a show in morning drive time, when salaries typically are bigger than other day parts, is even dreamier. Hosts hang on to these jobs like grim death.

So why is radio veteran Lance Zierlein quitting his morning show on SportsTalk 790 (KBME-AM)? When he said "goodbye" at 9 a.m. Friday - that's it. He's gone.

At least for now. He is keeping the door open for a return to radio in the future.

