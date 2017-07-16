Hosting a sports talk show in a major market like Houston, with winning teams in all three major sports, is a dream job. And hosting a show in morning drive time, when salaries typically are bigger than other day parts, is even dreamier. Hosts hang on to these jobs like grim death.So why is radio veteran Lance Zierlein quitting his morning show on SportsTalk 790 (KBME-AM)? When he said "goodbye" at 9 a.m. Friday - that's it. He's gone.At least for now. He is keeping the door open for a return to radio in the future.