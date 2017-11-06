HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Just three years ago, the Astros held the worst record in Major League Baseball, but one national publication saw their potential.
Sports Illustrated writer Ben Reiter decided to make a trip to Houston to see the story behind the team.
He left with a not only a cover story but also a wild prediction that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series. The article was met with a harrowing response and now its the stuff of legends.
issues of the 2014 Sports Illustrated cover proclaiming the Astros as "2017 World Series Champs" is being sold for as much as $355 on other websites after the World Series. SI is offering it for just $19.95.
"One of the bolder proclamations we've ever made on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I think a lot of baseball fans out there were taken aback. We got a lot of hate mail. We were mocked across the country for this prediction," said Reiter.
The World Series commemorative issue of Sports Illustrated is now in stores and $1 from each one sold will go towards Hurricane Harvey relief.
The publication has now predicted the Houston Astros will repeat as champions in 2018.
