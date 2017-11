Just three years ago, the Astros held the worst record in Major League Baseball, but one national publication saw their potential.Sports Illustrated writer Ben Reiter decided to make a trip to Houston to see the story behind the team.He left with a not only a cover story but also a wild prediction that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series. The article was met with a harrowing response and now its the stuff of legends.issues of the 2014 Sports Illustrated cover proclaiming the Astros as "2017 World Series Champs" is being sold for as much as $355 on other websites after the World Series. SI is offering it for just $19.95 "One of the bolder proclamations we've ever made on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I think a lot of baseball fans out there were taken aback. We got a lot of hate mail. We were mocked across the country for this prediction," said Reiter.The World Series commemorative issue of Sports Illustrated is now in stores and $1 from each one sold will go towards Hurricane Harvey relief.The publication has now predicted the Houston Astros will repeat as champions in 2018.