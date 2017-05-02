@houstonpolice @ArtAcevedo Are you up for the challenge HPD? We win, Chief A sports silver and black, you win Billy Mac wears Rocket red. — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) May 2, 2017

The San Antonio Police Department challenged the Houston Police Department publicly on Twitter to a friendly bet on the Rockets and Spurs game.Houston police not only accepted the challenge, but fired back with a confident prediction of victory.Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got in on the action.A basketball game between two popular Texas teams can be exciting enough, but add a wager between two government entities and things can get even more interesting for all those involved and in this case, Twitter followers.