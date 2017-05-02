HOUSTON, Texas --The San Antonio Police Department challenged the Houston Police Department publicly on Twitter to a friendly bet on the Rockets and Spurs game.
@houstonpolice @ArtAcevedo Are you up for the challenge HPD? We win, Chief A sports silver and black, you win Billy Mac wears Rocket red.— SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) May 2, 2017
Houston police not only accepted the challenge, but fired back with a confident prediction of victory.
It's on @SATXPolice! @HoustonRockets red is gonna look great on Chief Mac! https://t.co/Mx98Ui9oCR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2017
Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got in on the action.
@houstonpolice @SATXPolice @HoustonRockets Hope he likes red! #GoRockets— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 2, 2017
A basketball game between two popular Texas teams can be exciting enough, but add a wager between two government entities and things can get even more interesting for all those involved and in this case, Twitter followers.
