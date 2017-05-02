SPORTS

All bets are on! San Antonio police challenge Houston police to wager

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Antonio and Houston Police Chief have friendly wager on Rockets-Spurs series (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The San Antonio Police Department challenged the Houston Police Department publicly on Twitter to a friendly bet on the Rockets and Spurs game.


Houston police not only accepted the challenge, but fired back with a confident prediction of victory.



Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got in on the action.


A basketball game between two popular Texas teams can be exciting enough, but add a wager between two government entities and things can get even more interesting for all those involved and in this case, Twitter followers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketshouston police departmentSan Antonio Spursnba playoffsHoustonSan Antonio
Load Comments
SPORTS
SPONSORED: CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament
Rockets, Spurs ready for reset after surprising blowout
Rockets' 22 3-pointers dismantle Spurs, 126-99 in Game 1
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Murder charge expected in UT campus attack
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
Police change account of fatal shooting of teen near Dallas
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
$75 coupon at Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Teachers, grab your Teacher Appreciation Week deals!
McDonald's debuts new French fry 'Frork'
Show More
Body of Korean War veteran returns to Houston
Spend $20 on some of the hottest summer concerts
Where did the kitten go?
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
More News
Top Video
$75 coupon at Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Police change account of fatal shooting of teen near Dallas
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston
More Video