Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale

The announcement of Les Alexander selling the Houston Rockets sent Clutch City into a social media frenzy.

Many fans were putting in their own offers to make the Rockets truly their team.

Other fans were speculating on who would buy the team. Many were hoping Houston natives Beyoncé or Paul Wall would make an offer.

Many were attempting to calculate the exorbitant amount the team will go for.

Hockey fans even got in on the fun hoping that Alexander's departure means a NHL team could be on the way.
