Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale

Many fans were putting in their own offers to make the Rockets truly their team.
.@forbes values the @HoustonRockets at 1.65 billion divided by 8 million Houstonians = $206.24 per person. @abc13houston— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) July 17, 2017
Everyone please Venmo me so I can purchase the Houston Rockets— sage amin (@sageamin_) July 17, 2017
Checking my couch cushions for $2 billion in loose change. #HoustonRockets— Craig Cohen (@CohenCraig) July 17, 2017
I wonder if the Rockets will take a post dated check..🤔🚀 #HoustonRockets #RedNation #Rockets— Ricky Cumby (@RickyCumby) July 17, 2017
Waddya think? #HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/dafwZFINJ7— JR Ereyi (@jrereyi_66) July 17, 2017
Other fans were speculating on who would buy the team. Many were hoping Houston natives Beyoncé or Paul Wall would make an offer.
BEYONCÉ COME THRUUUU #HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/8K37XQ7EzS— JennaGG (@greengoldd) July 17, 2017
Y'all should definitely buy the Houston Rockets 🚀#stilltippin #HoustonRockets @slimthugga @paulwallbaby @Mr_Mike_Jones pic.twitter.com/xXE66drVyu— Oscar Davalos (@cains_empire) July 17, 2017
Many were attempting to calculate the exorbitant amount the team will go for.
The Rockets are going to sell for $2 billion. pic.twitter.com/FrfmZV4W8g— Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) July 17, 2017
How much will the rockets sell for? pic.twitter.com/hDFbojERzb— 🍌🚤🚀 (@ogbobbyjindal) July 17, 2017
Leslie Alexander bought the Rockets in '93 for 85 mil and is going to sell for around 3 billion. That's a 3,429% return on investment... 🚀=💰— Ben Matheson (@BenMatheson6) July 17, 2017
Hockey fans even got in on the fun hoping that Alexander's departure means a NHL team could be on the way.
>Houston Rockets for sale— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) July 17, 2017
>Les Alexander won't have stranglehold on Toyota Center anymore
>Hockey team opportunity opened pic.twitter.com/yCNBOVZPRd