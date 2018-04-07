SPORTS
espn

Russell Westbrook praises James Harden, doesn't make MVP endorsement

Tim MacMahon
HOUSTON -- Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook praised former teammate James Harden but stopped short of saying the Rockets superstar deserves MVP honors this season.

Harden, who had his second MVP runner-up finish last season, is widely considered the favorite this season. He leads the NBA in scoring (30.6 PPG) and ranks third in assists (8.7 APG) for the 64-15 Rockets, who have clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

"I'm not sure," Westbrook said when asked if it was Harden's turn to win MVP. "Obviously he's having a good year, a great year. Their team has the best record in the NBA. I'm not sure."

Westbrook, whose Oklahoma City Thunder play the Rockets on the road Saturday night, acknowledged that Harden is the leading candidate but said he doesn't have a choice for his MVP successor.

"Nah, I don't have a pick," Westbrook said. "There's a lot of guys doing a lot of great things in the league. Honestly, I don't know kind of what you go off of, because MVP's kind of been picked differently every year. So it depends what criteria, what it is that you guys vote for. But obviously he's leading the charge at the moment."
Cleveland's LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is considered the primary challenger to Harden. James is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game and has been especially dominant since the All-Star break.

Westbrook, whose campaign last season was fueled by becoming the only player in NBA history other than Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double, has not generated much MVP buzz despite posting impressive numbers again this season. He is averaging 25.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.1 assists per game, but the Thunder's 45-34 record is perceived as disappointing after their offseason trades for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Related Video
Westbrook won't make MVP pick
Westbrook won't make MVP pick
Russell Westbrook was very complimentary of James Harden's season, but said he's not making an MVP pick.
Related Topics:
sportsespnoklahoma city thunderjames hardenhouston rocketsrussell westbrooknba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Cole aims to end trend vs. Padres
Pirela's 3 hits, 2 RBIs lead Padres over Astros 4-1
Rockets hope to close out Thunder
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
More Sports
Top Stories
Overturned 18-wheeler dangling off Eastex Freeway
Selena cups going fast -- and hitting eBay
Search resumes Saturday for boy accused in man's killing
8-year-old killed in drive-by to be laid to rest Saturday
Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead
14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes in Canada
Cool down on the way! Here's what to expect the next 8 hours
Man found shot to death on floor of his apartment in SW Houston
Show More
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair: A playground for foodies
PB&J in your beer? Webster brewery sweetens the brew
More News