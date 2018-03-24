Rondo out vs. Rockets with sprained right wrist

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will not play Saturday against the Houston Rockets because of a sprained right wrist.
It was not immediately clear when Rondo suffered the injury. The Pelicans played games on three consecutive nights earlier this week, and Rondo logged at least 29 minutes in each of those games.
Rondo, 32, is averaging 8.2 points and 7.9 assists per game this season for the surging Pelicans (43-30), who are on a four-game winning streak and enter Saturday tied with the San Antonio Spurs for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.
The Pelicans also announced that reserve forward Nikola Mirotic is questionable for Saturday's game with an injured right hip flexor.
