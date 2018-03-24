SPORTS
espn

Rondo out vs. Rockets with sprained right wrist

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will not play Saturday against the Houston Rockets because of a sprained right wrist.

It was not immediately clear when Rondo suffered the injury. The Pelicans played games on three consecutive nights earlier this week, and Rondo logged at least 29 minutes in each of those games.

Rondo, 32, is averaging 8.2 points and 7.9 assists per game this season for the surging Pelicans (43-30), who are on a four-game winning streak and enter Saturday tied with the San Antonio Spurs for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans also announced that reserve forward Nikola Mirotic is questionable for Saturday's game with an injured right hip flexor.

Related Topics:
sportsespnhouston rocketship flexornbawristnikola miroticsan antonio spursnew orleans pelicansrajon rondo
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN Forecast: James Harden will win first MVP in landslide
Rockets face Pelicans, challenge to stay engaged
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
More Sports
Top Stories
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Innocent driver killed during high-speed chase in Harris Co.
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Officer injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
Human remains found near Lake Houston, police say
1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
Show More
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
Students to host 'Day of Unity' at Bellaire High School
Trump issues order to ban most transgenders from military
HPD seeking help identifying suspected purse snatcher
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos