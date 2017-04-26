SPORTS
espn

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander fined $100K for yelling at referee

HOUSTON, Texas --
The NBA has fined Rockets owner Leslie Alexander $100,000, one day after he left his courtside seat during live game action to yell at referee Bill Kennedy in the final seconds of the first quarter of Houston's 105-99 series-clinching Game 5 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

As Kennedy stood watching a play, Alexander got up from his seat next to the national television table. Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon tried to grab the owner's arm, but he kept walking. Alexander stood behind Kennedy for less than five seconds before walking away. Kennedy did turn his head as Alexander reversed course.

It appeared Alexander was complaining about a call that wasn't made before he sat back down.

Alexander, who is normally mild-mannered during games, declined to discuss much about the scene, only saying at halftime he "can't talk about it" and that he was "upset, really upset."

After the incident, NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued a statement saying that "an investigation is underway."
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander fined $100,000 day after yelling at ref
Jose Altuve out of Astros' lineup a day after collision
Attorney: Hernandez hinted at suicide weeks before his death
Your guide to Houston's best public golf courses
More Sports
Top Stories
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Show More
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More Photos