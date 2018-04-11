Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute likely out for 1st round with dislocated shoulder

Mbah a Moute underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning in Houston and a precise timetable for his return is unclear, the source said. Houston (65-16) will be the top seed in the West playoffs and will face the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
Mbah a Moute suffered the injury in the second quarter Tuesday night and didn't return to the Rockets' 105-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
He suffered the injury while dunking in the second quarter. He held his shoulder in pain and immediately left the game with 6:46 remaining in the first half.
A 10-year veteran, Mbah a Moute missed 15 games after dislocating his right shoulder in mid-December.
Mbah a Moute entered Tuesday averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game this season. He had two points and two rebounds when he departed with the injury.
ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.
