Houston Rockets' Harden talks his 'maximalist' style, Chris Paul, and his Beard to GQ

James Harden's 'wild style' covers GQ (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Weird.

For Houston Rockets captain James Harden, the word not only describes his style or decision making, at least off the court. Harden embraces the word, telling GQ magazine that it's more of a compliment.

Harden's pursuit for all things weird is the cover story of the venerable men's periodical, released a day after the end of a regular season that saw No. 13 make history for Houston.

With pictures of the Beard in bright, vibrant wardrobe, the GQ piece looks at Harden's drive for success, which is chiefly exhibit in his "fight the machine" mentality. Whether it's continually trying to take down the Golden State Warriors or partnering with candy-maker Trolli, Harden, in the article, is described as using his off-the-wall attitude as a difference-maker.

In the magazine, which hits newsstands Thursday, Harden goes over his pursuit to become the greatest player in the league, how Chris Paul and head coach Mike D'Antoni have affected his time in Houston, his "maximalist" style, and how his trademark beard affects his personal life.

"I get food in (there) all the time," Harden tells GQ.

Harden's profile heads up the magazine's "Wild Style" issue, chronicling the Beard and "other men who wear it well."

Take a look at Harden's story here.

Social media weighed in on Harden's pictorial, with one teammate in particular saying his wardrobe is a crime against fashion:

