If you can't get enough of the Houston Astros historic World Series win, you'll soon have an opportunity to relive the moment.On Nov. 21 at Cullen Performance Hall on University of Houston's campus, Major League Baseball will hold a premiere of the 2017 World Series documentary.According to MLB, the documentary showcases the Astros first World Series Championship through highlights and exclusive access and interviews.The Orange Carpet event will start at 6 p.m.Tickets for the event are general admission and cost $25.