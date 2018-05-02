Red Rowdy: Rockets superfan among team's loudest, most colorful

For more than a decade, a select group of superfans has brought the noise and color to the Toyota Center. They're called the "Red Rowdies," which is a title fans have to earn.As we found out, no matter the age, Red Rowdies members take this seriously."Can you feel and smell what the Rockets are cooking?" asked Red Rowdies member Barbara Myers. "I definitely can."Myers takes her fandom of the Rockets seriously. Her Houston home features a room filled with more than 40 costumes - from the shirts and hats, to bedazzled jewelry.For someone with this amount of Rockets paraphernalia, Myers didn't always see red. That changed nearly five years ago when she joined the Red Rowdies."I had some t-shirts, and stuff, but I didn't have all of this gear," admitted Myers.In order to sit in a special section of the Rockets' home court, fans go through a try-out. If selected, you get season tickets. Myers joined in 2013.Although she's built quite a collection, it didn't cost much. Nearly everything you see is do-it-yourself."This was a hat I bought and it was only 99 cents, and I just put the embellishment around it," said Myers as she showed off a prized costume piece.Although she's 69, there's no slowing down. She's still making costumes, which is an effort she hopes gets rewarded with a championship.This way, maybe she can retire on top."I will do it until I can't do it anymore. Until my body says, 'hey, give it up,'" said Myers.She says this year feels different. It's not just in the performance on the court, but what fans can experience thanks to new owners.