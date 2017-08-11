SPORTS

Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your Firebolt and the Quaffle, its time for Quidditch!

The top 12 real-life Quidditch teams from across the United States and Canada will compete in League City on Saturday and Sunday at Hometown Heroes Park.

These Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alums are fighting for a chance to lift the Benepe Cup.

Weekend passes will be $25 for adults and $15 for children. You can purchase tickets here.

The Magical Congress of the United States of America would like to remind wizards and witches that no magic may be used in the presence of muggles.

