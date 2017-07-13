SPORTS

'Quench your thirst' with J.J. Watt

EMBED </>More Videos

JJ Watt joins Gatorade to raise awareness about staying hydrated (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's easy to break a sweat in the summer, especially in Texas. So that's why it's important to stay hydrated.

Gatorade has teamed up with some of the top professional athletes in the NFL, MLB and NBA to help raise awareness among young athletes, parents and coaches on how important proper hydration can help reduce heat-related illnesses during athletic activity.

Throughout the summer, Gatorade will have professional athletes give there own testimonies about heat safety. Houston's very own J.J. Watt will be featured on Gatorade's YouTube page demonstrating the importance of heat safety and hydration as they battle hot summer conditions in unique athletic situations.

Recently the Texans football star spent the day with girls from the Albion Hurricane FC soccer team who showed them how physically demanding soccer can be in the 90 degree Houston heat. Many of them have secured college scholarships to continue their careers and were able to hear some words of wisdom for their continued success in sports.

"Through the Beat the Heat program and with the help of our partners, we are able to educate athletes, parents and coaches about the importance of proper hydration and what safety measures to consider while active in the heat," said senior director of global sports marketing Jeff Kearney in a press release. "As a sports culture so focused on statistics, often times we forget how much of an impact hydration has on our performance and therefore those results."

Research shows that dehydration or poor hydration can impair performance and increase the risk for heat related illness.

The Gatorade campaign will also include top athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns, April Ross and D'Angelo Russell.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportshealthy livingchildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Man catches gigantic catfish, may break world record
Scouting Zhou Qi: Can Rockets rookie contribute to contender?
Cowboys top list as world's most valuable franchise
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Wreck kills teen and injures his brother on Hwy 249
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Former Anheuser-Busch CEO arrested; allegedly tried to fly helicopter while intoxicated
Show More
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Chick-fil-A flooded with animal rights protesters
Amazing gourmet breakfast sandwiches you've gotta try
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
More News
Top Video
SF judges hear arguments on monkey selfie
Former Anheuser-Busch CEO arrested; allegedly tried to fly helicopter while intoxicated
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
More Video