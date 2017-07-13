'Quench your thirst' with J.J. Watt

It's easy to break a sweat in the summer, especially in Texas. So that's why it's important to stay hydrated.Gatorade has teamed up with some of the top professional athletes in the NFL, MLB and NBA to help raise awareness among young athletes, parents and coaches on how important proper hydration can help reduce heat-related illnesses during athletic activity.Throughout the summer, Gatorade will have professional athletes give there own testimonies about heat safety. Houston's very own J.J. Watt will be featured on Gatorade's YouTube page demonstrating the importance of heat safety and hydration as they battle hot summer conditions in unique athletic situations.Recently the Texans football star spent the day with girls from thesoccer team who showed them how physically demanding soccer can be in the 90 degree Houston heat. Many of them have secured college scholarships to continue their careers and were able to hear some words of wisdom for their continued success in sports."Through the Beat the Heat program and with the help of our partners, we are able to educate athletes, parents and coaches about the importance of proper hydration and what safety measures to consider while active in the heat," said senior director of global sports marketing Jeff Kearney in a press release. "As a sports culture so focused on statistics, often times we forget how much of an impact hydration has on our performance and therefore those results."Research shows that dehydration or poor hydration can impair performance and increase the risk for heat related illness.The Gatorade campaign will also include top athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns, April Ross and D'Angelo Russell.