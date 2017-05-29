SPORTS

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say

Golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida (KTRK)

JUPITER, Florida (KTRK) --
Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to police.

Jupiter police in Florida confirmed that Woods, 41, was arrested for DUI around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway.

He was booked a few hours after his arrest and was released on his own recognizance at 9:50 a.m.

No other information has been made available.

Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April, which was his fourth surgery on his back since 2014.

"It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven't felt this good in years," Woods wrote in a May 24 blog post. "I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much."

Woods continued by writing, "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

He said his focus is rehab and doing what doctors tell him.

Tiger Woods golf course opens in Montgomery County

Bluejack National is a 755-acre resort-style community featuring Tiger Woods' first golf course to open in the United States.

Related Topics:
sportstiger woodsDUIgolfFlorida
