Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to police.Jupiter police in Florida confirmed that Woods, 41, was arrested for DUI around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway.He was booked a few hours after his arrest and was released on his own recognizance at 9:50 a.m.No other information has been made available.Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April, which was his fourth surgery on his back since 2014."It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven't felt this good in years," Woods wrote in a May 24 blog post . "I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much."Woods continued by writing, "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."He said his focus is rehab and doing what doctors tell him.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.