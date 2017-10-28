SPORTS

SWAC ROUNDUP: Prairie View defeats Bacone in homecoming win, TSU remains winless

Neiko Hollins threw for two touchdowns as Prairie View beat Bacone College of the NAIA 34-17 on Saturday.

Hollins - one of three Prairie View quarterbacks to play during the game - finished with 130 yards passing. Sta'fon McCray ran for 79 yards and a touchdown and Khadarel Hodge had 76 yards and two scores receiving.

McCray ran for a 54-yard touchdown three plays into Prairie View's first drive. Then Marckus Hardy blocked a Bacone College punt to set up a 9-yard scoring throw from Hollins to Hodge on the next play and the Panthers (3-4) led 14-0 with 12:08 left in the first quarter.

Ju'Anthony Parker scored on a 44-yard interception return to widen Prairie View's advantage to 24-0 with 13:57 to go in the first half.

The Warriors' Samuel Sewards threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, a 70-yard strike to Alex Wilson late in the fourth quarter.

TEXAS SOUTHERN VS. GRAMBLING STATE
Devante Kincade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling remained undefeated in conference, beating winless Texas Southern 50-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Kincade threw for 347 yards for the Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC) who have won seven-straight. Geremy Hickbottom ran for 52 yards and a score and Jordan Jones had 103 yards and a touchdown receiving. Grambling amassed 488 total yards and held Texas Southern (0-7, 0-4) to just 215 yards.

Kincade threw for two scores in the first half including a 47-yard strike to Jones that gave the Tigers a 20-3 lead with 14:48 left in the first half.

Devohn Lindsey caught a 19-yard score from Kincade late in the third and Hickbottom ran 49 yards for another touchdown late in the game to seal the win.

Grambling jumped to No. 13 in the latest FCS Coach's Poll after its 41-14 victory over Alcorn State last weekend.

Elijah Odom threw for 119 yards and a score for Texas Southern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

