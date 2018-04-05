SPORTS
espn

Paul's late shot lifts Rockets over Trail Blazers 96-94

HOUSTON -- Chris Paul hit an off-balance layup with 0.8 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a 96-94 win Thursday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without start Damian Lillard.

Paul scored 27 points to help Houston get its second straight victory since a loss to San Antonio. The Rockets swept their four-game season series with Portland.

The Rockets led by 24 in the second quarter and still had a big lead with about five minutes left before the Trail Blazers went on a 19-2 run to tie it at 94-all with 6.1 seconds left. James Harden, who finished with 24 points, missed two free throws with 13.3 seconds left before Pat Connaughton tied it with a short basket.

Paul made the winner before crashing to the court. It gave Houston its first points since Harden made a basket with just less than four minutes left. Portland had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but C.J. McCollum's 3-point attempt was off.

Lillard sat out after spraining his left ankle Tuesday against Dallas. Portland coach Terry Stotts didn't set a return date but did say he expects to see him in a game before the playoffs begin.

McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 16 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland scored the first seven points of the second half and cut a 22-point halftime deficit to 13 at the beginning of the fourth. The Trail Blazers were down by 18 late in the third quarter before capping it with a five straight points to cut it to 84-71 entering the fourth.

A basket by Shabazz Napier got the Trail Blazers within 85-75 with about 10 minutes left before both teams began struggling offensively. The teams combined to miss 10 shots over the next three minutes before Clint Capela ended Houston's drought with a dunk. That started a 7-0 run for the Rockets that made it 92-75.

Harden was shaken up when Wade Baldwin pushed him in the torso as he attempted a layup with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. He fell to his knees and stayed on the court for a minute before talking to a trainer and remaining in the game.

The Rockets led 66-44 at halftime behind 20 points from Paul and 15 points from Harden.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland had 18 turnovers. ... They made 7 of 22 3-pointers. ... Baldwin had 14 points off the bench.

Rockets: Ryan Anderson sat out with a sprained left ankle. ... Eric Gordon missed the game because of a foot injury. ... Capela had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday.

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Video
It's too easy for Harden
It's too easy for Harden
James Harden drives past Trail Blazers defenders on his way to a fancy scoop layup.
Related Topics:
sportsespnhouston rocketsnbaportland trail blazers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' pitching staff delivers; Padres up next
Texans owner says he regrets apologizing for 'inmates' comment
Lance McCullers Jr. fires off top 10 steps to a World Series championship
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen charged in deadly shooting of 8-year-old Houston boy
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by Rottweilers
10 most shocking Facebook Live moments ever captured
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Show More
Fugitive wanted for 2016 murder in Clute captured in Mexico
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
More News