Chris Paul and James Harden kick off recovery efforts at 2 local schools damaged by Harvey

Rockets players give back to schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden kicked off recovery efforts Saturday for two local schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler also joined in the recovery efforts for C.E. King Middle School and Michael R. Null Middle School.

The stars hosted a book drive and basketball clinic for students at the school.


