HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden kicked off recovery efforts Saturday for two local schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler also joined in the recovery efforts for C.E. King Middle School and Michael R. Null Middle School.
The stars hosted a book drive and basketball clinic for students at the school.
📚🎒📚🎒📚🎒@CP3 @JHarden13 #NBACares pic.twitter.com/sXQpxWjYh2— NBA Cares (@nbacares) November 4, 2017
Hitting the court for a 🏀 clinic with @CP3! #NBACares pic.twitter.com/O8OR6ZucMV— NBA Cares (@nbacares) November 4, 2017
