Why do we love the Astros?Let's start with the obvious and then move to the sublime.We'll begin with the fact that Houston is one of the great cities in the world.I say that, not as a partisan "rah rah" hometown cheerleader, but as someone who can put it in perspective. I've traveled to many of the cities widely considered great: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, London, Paris, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Rome, and I always find myself grateful to come back here.When I moved here with my family 18 years ago, we thought we'd be here for a short time and move on to something bigger and better. But we soon learned there is nothing bigger and better. We've had opportunities to leave. We chose to stay.Why?It's not just home to the world's largest medical center, a leading port, the energy capital, incredible universities, theater and museum districts that are the envy of most. There's also reasonable cost of living and a wonderful diversity of races, religions, and cultures. But those aren't the reasons.We stayed because of Houston's people; friendly, inviting, and generous. As a whole, I've never been any place anywhere that offers the humanity I find here in the Bayou City.It's a city that knows what it's like to get knocked in the teeth and get back up. From the oil bust to Allison, Ike, and Harvey, Houston has taken the best punches and kept fighting. Houston is Rocky in round 10, Rudy in his final snap at Notre Dame, and the Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS.We heard Saturday night several Astros players talk about loving their city. They, of course, excitedly thanked their teammates and coaches for their successes, but almost all of them said how much they LOVE THIS CITY.In the midst of Harvey, we Houstonians showed the world that the worst brings out the best in us. We showed those on either coast and overseas we are self-reliant, resilient, and choose to dust ourselves off and move forward. We don't wallow or seek pity. We don't quit when we're down.The Astros didn't either. They're family. They lift each other up. They look at an obstacle as an opporunity.That's why they relate to our community -- I think. That's why they love this city. And that's why we love them.