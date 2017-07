O.J. Simpson will remain an annual invitee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies after his release from a Nevada prison.Contacted Friday about the possibility of Simpson attending the yearly event, Hall of Fame officials said, "All Hall of Famers are invited to attend the annual enshrinement.''Simpson, 70, has served nine years of a nine- to 33-year sentence for his 2008 conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges. A Nevada parole board voted unanimously Thursday to grant Simpson his release from prison as early as Oct. 1.