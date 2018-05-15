ABC13 & YOU

Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities

Nolan Ryan's grandson isn't letting cerebral palsy stop him from playing baseball. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You know the name Nolan Ryan, but you may not know his grandson.

Jackson Ryan, 18, is a relief pitcher for the Second Baptist Eagles, coached by former Astros teammates Lance Berkman and Andy Pettitte.

But he's not your average high school baseball player.

Jackson was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle control. He uses a custom-made velcro glove that allows him to throw and catch with the same hand.

Jackson is now becoming an inspiration to other young people with disabilities. His advice to other teens is to be yourself and don't let your disability stop your from pursuing your dreams.
