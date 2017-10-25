HOUSTON ASTROS

New York mayor pays up on ALCS bet with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOLY CANNOLI: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had himself a sweet treat after the mayor of New York made good on their wager. (KTRK)

Remember that wager Mayor Sylvester Turner made with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio?

The bet came when the Astros were playing the Yankees during the ALCS.

Well, we're happy to report it looks like de Blasio made good on that bet.

Mayor Turner tweeted a video of himself with cannolis from the famous Veniero's.

New York brewery becomes center of bet between mayors
Bronx Brewery part of bet between Houston and New York City mayors.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
