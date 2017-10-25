HOUSTON (KTRK) --Remember that wager Mayor Sylvester Turner made with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio?
The bet came when the Astros were playing the Yankees during the ALCS.
Well, we're happy to report it looks like de Blasio made good on that bet.
Mayor Turner tweeted a video of himself with cannolis from the famous Veniero's.
We received our #cannoli prize for winning the bet w/ @NYCMayor on #ALCS championship. Thank you, Mayor de Blasio! Go @astros! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/nlQ6n3wMig— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 25, 2017
