SPORTS

After mom diagnosed, Astros' Joe Smith faces 50/50 future with Huntington's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause (KTRK)

By
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Joe Smith couldn't believe his good fortune.

"It was pretty cool to see when it came down to the end. 'Alright, we're going to the Astros.' Dang, we're good. I was like, 'Oh, we signed that guy? Oh, we traded for Gerrit Cole, alright,'" Smith said.

The Astros newest reliever comes to Houston with postseason experience and a desire to be part of something special. He also arrives with a passion and a purpose that's deeply personal.

His mother has Huntington's disease.

"It's a neurological disease. It is hereditary. You have a 50/50 chance of getting it, so you may or you may not....pass it down to your children," Smith explained.

Huntington's is an obscure disease that affects about 30,000 people in the United States. Smith says the disease is like a mixture of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia wrapped up in one.

Trying to raise awareness, Smith explains how the unrelenting disease that attacks his mom every day. She stopped driving when she was 56. She can no longer fold clothes, get dressed or shower.

Smith won't say it, but the leaders of the fight against Huntington's disease will.

The Astros pitcher has energized the fight to find a cure. He did it by baring his soul and sharing the moment he learned his mom faced the disease and its crippling effects.

Because he had watched his grandmother live with Huntington's, Smith knew what his mom faced. He also lives with those 50/50 odds that some day he'll be stricken.

"I try not to think about it. Just live my life and have fun," Smith said. "I mean, I still get to come out here and play baseball every day. That definitely helps getting away from that."

It also energizes him to fight on, to beat a disease with no known cure. Help could be on the horizon with a new drug that attacks Huntington's like nothing before it.

It's all so deeply personal. Joe Smith arrived with a passion and a purpose. And a hero. A reason to fight every day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBhealthHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Harden scores 10 in OT to lift Rockets over Pistons 100-96
Ref stops game to let boy with autism get a basket
More Sports
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags
More News
Top Video
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
Calling all photographers!
More Video